Office of the Registrar welcomes Sara Strabel ’11 back to Carthage

Sara joins our office after she served as the director of residence life at the University of Pikeville since 2017. As the director of residence life, Sara was the chief housing officer for over 2,200 students. She also helped implement new housing software that accurately maintained data revolving around housing assignments to increase efficiency among many other tasks. Prior to her role at the University of Pikeville, Sara worked at Carthage in the Office of Residence Life and the Dean of Students Office from 2013 to 2017.