Bronson, Fla — According to the most recent State data, 40 percent of people in Levy County that are 12 years and up, have received the vaccine, which is about 14,000. Wesley Asbell with the Department of Health Levy County, said they are seeing a rise in cases with unvaccinated people, specifically with the younger population ages 18-40. "Like a lot of people that age, I think they feel invincible, but they need to step up to the plate, get the vaccine and do their part for the community," he said.