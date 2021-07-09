Cancel
'Real Housewives Of Potomac' Star Gizelle Bryant Threatens To Reveal Costar Karen Huger's 'Drunk, Cheating Truths' In Upcoming Season — Watch An Exclusive Sneak Peek

By Nikki Schuster
Ok Magazine
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Real Housewives of Potomac is returning to air, with the ladies' cat claws coming out right off the bat. Season 6 — which is set to premiere on Sunday, July 11 — will be filled with new housewives and new rumors swirling... not to mention a slew of unsettled feuds. Apart from Dr. Wendy Osefo, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon and Candiace Dillard Bassett, newcomers Mia Thornton and Askale Davis will be joining the ladies.

