Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

More suspects arrested in assassination of Haitian president

By EVENS SANON, DÁNICA COTO and JOSHUA GOODMAN
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=036Fck_0as7P1e600

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — Haitian authorities have made more arrests in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, raiding Taiwan's Embassy where several suspects are believed to have sought refuge, while also detaining two Haitian-Americans and several former Colombian soldiers allegedly tied to the plot.

In all, 17 suspects have been detained and another eight are being sought, according to National Police Chief Léon Charles.

“We are going to bring them to justice,” the police chief said, as the 17 handcuffed suspects sat on the floor during a news conference Thursday.

Moïse’s brazen killing at his home in an attack before dawn Wednesday that also seriously wounded his wife stunned a nation already reeling from poverty, widespread violence and political instability.

Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who assumed leadership with the backing of police and the military, declared a two-week “state of siege,” and asked people to return to work and reopen businesses that were shut down in normally bustling Port-au-Prince. He also ordered the international airport to reopen.

Colombia's government said it had been asked by Haiti about six of the suspects, including two of the three killed, and had determined they were retired members of its army. It offered its full cooperation.

“A team was formed with the best investigators," said Gen. Jorge Luis Vargas, the head of Colombia’s police. “They are going to send dates, flight times, financial information that is already being collected to be sent to Port-au-Prince.”

U.S.-trained Colombian soldiers are heavily recruited by private security firms in global conflict zones because of their experience in a decades-long war against leftist rebels and powerful drug cartels.

The U.S. State Department said it was aware of reports that Haitian-Americans were in custody but would not comment.

Solages, 35, described himself as a “certified diplomatic agent,” an advocate for children and budding politician on a now-removed website for a charity he started in 2019 in south Florida to assist resident of his home town of Jacmel, on Haiti's southern coast.

Solages also said he had worked as a bodyguard at the Canadian Embassy in Haiti, and on his Facebook page, which was also taken down after news of his arrest, he showcased photos of armored military vehicles and a shot of himself standing in front of an American flag.

Canada's foreign relation department released a statement that did not refer to Solages by name but said one of the men detained for his alleged role in the killing had been “briefly employed as a reserve bodyguard” at its embassy by a private contractor. He gave no other details.

Calls to the charity and Solages’ associates at the charity went unanswered. However, a relative in south Florida said Solages doesn't have any military training and he doesn't believe he was involved in the assassination.

“I feel like my son killed my brother because I love my president and I love James Solages,” Schubert Dorisme, whose wife is Solages' aunt, told WPLG in Miami.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Embassy in Port-au-Prince said Haitian police had arrested 11 individuals who tried to break into the Taiwanese Embassy in Port-au-Prince early Thursday. It gave no details of their identities or a reason for the break-in but in a statement referred to the men as "mercenaries" and strongly condemned the "cruel and barbaric assassination" of Moïse.

“As for whether the suspects were involved in the assassination of the president of Haiti, that will need to be investigated by the Haitian police," Foreign Affairs spokesperson Joanne Ou told The Associated Press in Taipei.

Police were alerted by embassy security guards while Taiwanese diplomats were working from home. The Taiwanese foreign ministry said some doors and windows were broken but there was no other damage.

Haiti is one of a handful of countries worldwide that maintain diplomatic relations with Taiwan instead of the rival mainland Chinese government in Beijing.

Elsewhere in Port-au-Prince, witnesses said a crowd discovered two suspects hiding in bushes, and some people grabbed the men by their shirts and pants, pushed and occasionally slapped them. An AP journalist saw officers put them in the back of a pickup and drive away as the crowd ran after them to a police station.

“They killed the president! Give them to us! We’re going to burn them,” people chanted.

The crowd later set fire to several abandoned cars riddled with bullet holes that they believed belonged to the suspects. The cars didn’t have license plates, and inside one was an empty box of bullets and some water.

Charles urged people to stay calm and let his officers do their work. He cautioned that authorities needed evidence that was being destroyed, including the burned cars.

Officials have given out little information on the killing, other than to say the attack was carried out by “a highly trained and heavily armed group.”

Not everyone believed government’s account of the attack. When Haitian journalist Robenson Geffrard tweeted a report on comments by the police chief, he drew a flood of skeptical responses. Many wondered how what authorities described as sophisticated attackers be caught so easily.

Judge Carl Henry Destin, who is involved in the investigation, said Moïse was shot a dozen times and his office and bedroom were ransacked, according to the Haitian newspaper Le Nouvelliste.

Moïse’s daughter, Jomarlie Jovenel, hid in her brother’s bedroom during the attack, and a maid and another worker were tied up by the attackers, the judge said.

Haiti had grown increasingly unstable under Moïse, who had been ruling by decree for more than a year and faced violent protests as critics accused him of trying to amass more power while the opposition demanded he step down.

The U.N. Security Council met privately Thursday to discuss the situation in Haiti, and U.N. special envoy Helen La Lime said afterward that Haitian officials had asked for additional security assistance.

Gunfire rang out intermittently across the city hours after the killing, a grim reminder of the growing power of gangs that displaced more than 14,700 people last month alone as they torched and ransacked homes in a fight over territory.

Marco Destin ventured onto the streets to buy bread for his family because they had not left their home since the president’s killing.

“Everyone at home is sleeping with one eye open and one eye closed,” he said. “If the head of state is not protected, I don’t have any protection whatsoever.”

Robert Fatton, a Haitian politics expert at the University of Virginia, said gangs were a force to contend with and it isn’t certain Haiti’s security forces can enforce a state of siege.

“It’s a really explosive situation,” he said.

___

Coto reported from San Juan, Puerto Rico. Goodman reported from Miami. AP videographer Pierre-Richard Luxama in Port-au-Prince and Johnson Lai in Taipei, Taiwan, contributed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
45K+
Followers
59K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jovenel Moïse
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassination#Mercenaries#Port Au Prince#Ap#Haitian Americans#Colombian#National Police#The U S State Department#American#Wplg#Taiwanese#The Associated Press#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsCNN

The doctor accused of plotting the assassination of Haiti's President was planning his entry into national politics, a source says

(CNN) — Christian Sanon, the Haitian-American doctor accused by authorities of plotting the assassination of Haiti's President, spent months planning a foray into national politics in the country, holding weekly Zoom meetings through early this year with academics and business leaders, and at one point meeting with the man who allegedly supplied the mercenaries behind the killing, according to a person at the meeting.
AmericasPosted by
Daily Mail

Haiti president's injured wife Martine Moïse shares photos of herself in hospital after being shot - and says she can't believe her husband was assassinated in front of her 'without saying a last word to me'

The injured wife of Haiti's assassinated President Jovenel Moïse has shared photos of herself in her hospital bed, saying she is still in disbelief that her husband was killed right in front of her. Martine Moïse tweeted two photos of herself in her Miami hospital bed on Thursday after she...
PoliticsArkansas Online

Security officials barred from leaving Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- At least four top Haitian security officials responsible for presidential protection have been placed under travel restrictions amid an investigation into last week's assassination of President Jovenel Moise, Haitian prosecutor Bed-Ford Claude said Friday. Meanwhile, former President Jean-Bertrand Aristide, a charismatic yet divisive figure in Haiti, returned...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Slain Haiti leader's funeral set for July 23, ex-president Aristide back home

The funeral for Haiti's slain president Jovenel Moise will take place on July 23, officials said Friday, as the troubled nation's first democratically elected leader Jean-Bertrand Aristide arrived home after receiving medical care in Cuba. The state funeral services will take place in Cap-Haitien, a historic city in the north of Haiti, which has slid dangerously toward disorder since Moise was gunned down in his home in the early hours of July 7.
Americaswwno.org

Martine Moïse, Wife Of Slain President, Returns To Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Martine Moïse, the wife of Haiti's assassinated president who was injured in the July 7 attack at their private home, returned to the Caribbean nation on Saturday following her release from a Miami hospital. Her arrival was unannounced and surprised many in the country of more than...
PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Wounded Widow Of Haiti's Slain President Returns Home: Official

The widow of Haiti's slain president Jovenel Moise returned home Saturday after being treated in Florida for wounds she suffered in the attack, an official said. Martine Moise, 47, with her right arm in a sling and wearing a bullet proof vest, was received at Port-au-Prince airport by interim prime minister Claude Joseph, secretary of state for communications Frantz Exantus wrote on Twitter.
Public HealthPosted by
IBTimes

Haiti Ex-president Aristide Being Treated For Covid In Cuba

Haitian ex-president Jean-Bertrand Aristide, who is battling Covid-19 at the age of 68, has arrived in Cuba for medical treatment, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise has announced. On Twitter late Thursday, Moise wished Aristide "a prompt recovery" and said the Haitian embassy in Cuba would provide him with "all the necessary...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Haiti announces arrest of leading suspect in president’s killing as FBI, Homeland Security officials arrive to discuss U.S. assistance

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Authorities said Sunday they have arrested a Haitian man suspected of playing a leading role in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, allegedly recruiting some of the assailants by telling them they would be the man’s bodyguards. The announcement came as senior FBI and Department of Homeland...
Americasmarketresearchtelecast.com

The last hour of the president of Haiti

A few meters from the house of the president of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, a young man of 22 years, Eli Pledami, turns in his bunk. It is Wednesday, July 7, the Copa América match between Colombia and Argentina has just finished and after seeing the penalties, he cannot sleep. There are many mosquitoes after a few days of rain and he is hungry.
Politicstheclevelandamerican.com

They release the audio that is said to be the reason for Moisin’s widow, in which he explains the reasons for the assassination of the Haitian president | International | News

An audio message to Martin Moyes, the widow of the assassinated Haitian president Jovnell Moyes, was posted on his official Twitter account this Saturday, confirming he was “alive” and launching political news. A Haitian government spokesman confirmed the authenticity of the record, which states that Moisin’s widow was heard being...
Public Safetydallassun.com

Wounded wife of assassinated Haitian leader speaks out

Martine Moise posted an audio message on her official Twitter account. Moise said the mercenaries entered her home and riddled her husband with bullets. Martine Moise was rushed to a Haitian hospital after the attack in the early hours of Wednesday. The widow of slain Haitian leader Jovenel Moise, who...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Video from Haiti assassination shows attacker with American accent shout ‘DEA operation’

At least two US citizens have been detained following the assassination of the Haiti president as video emerged of an attacker yelling "this is a DEA operation" with an American-sounding accent.The footage was taken in the dark of night looking down on the property of Jovenel Moïse, with one of the men using a megaphone to claim they were agents from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). While the US embassy confirmed to the Associated Press that the DEA has an office in the Haitian capital, Department of State spokesman Ned Price denied the US had any involvement in...
PoliticsNew York Post

Haiti President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination partially caught on video

The assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse appears to have been partially caught on camera — with the dramatic clips revealing the sound of multiple gunshots and scenes of armed men following the ambush. “DEA operation! Everybody stand down!” someone with an American accent is heard saying in English over...

Comments / 0

Community Policy