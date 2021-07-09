Why Fans Are Scrambling To Win A Broken GameCube
Discord seemed caught off guard by National Video Game Day, but the messaging platform managed to rustle up some consoles to give away to one lucky winner in an official contest. The company threw together a PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch Lite and a broken GameCube to make up the prize. If you're thinking one of those things isn't like the others, you'd be absolutely right. But yes, Discord is giving away a broken GameCube for one lucky winner.www.svg.com
Comments / 0