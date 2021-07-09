Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Why Fans Are Scrambling To Win A Broken GameCube

By Mary Osborne
Posted by 
SVG
SVG
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Discord seemed caught off guard by National Video Game Day, but the messaging platform managed to rustle up some consoles to give away to one lucky winner in an official contest. The company threw together a PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch Lite and a broken GameCube to make up the prize. If you're thinking one of those things isn't like the others, you'd be absolutely right. But yes, Discord is giving away a broken GameCube for one lucky winner.

www.svg.com

Comments / 0

SVG

SVG

408
Followers
2K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.

 https://www.svg.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Video Game Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitch
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Discord's Broken GameCube Giveaway Is Attracting a Lot of Attention

Today is National Video Game Day, and to celebrate the occasion, Discord is giving away a Switch Lite, an Xbox Series X, a PlayStation 5 and... a broken Nintendo GameCube! Apparently, these were consoles that Discord happened to have around the office, and the GameCube made it into the competition. That seems to have been a happy accident, however, as many fans were all too happy to note that they would love to add the GameCube to their collection. This particular GameCube console has clearly seen better days, but that hasn't stopped fans from expressing their desire to win it!
Video GamesPosted by
Forbes

Why The Nintendo Switch OLED Model Is Dividing Fans

Nintendo has divided fans after introducing the Switch OLED Model which will be out in October, and is the first major hardware upgrade for the system in its history (the Switch Lite is a different model, but not exactly an “upgrade”). The new model has split fans into two effectively...
Video GamesPosted by
HackerNoon

10 Best GameCube Games of All Time Ranked by Sales

With a unique purple color and a cube shape, the GameCube was one of Nintendo’s best-looking consoles; even the alien-looking controller is fantastic. But apart from the visual aspect of the GameCube, the other element that makes it stand out is its video game catalog. From Super Mario Sunshine to...
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

This Redditor Has A Bizarre Solution For Rage Quits

Have you ever gotten so mad at a game that you threw your controller across the room? If so, the Rage Quit Protector may be the indie invention of your dreams. Redditor rightcoastguy shared a post to the r/Funny subreddit showing off his latest creation: an inflatable bubble cover that can completely encapsulate your controller to protect it from rage quits. It's complete with hand holes that allow for fully uninhibited gaming, rage and all.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

This Is How Zelda: Ocarina Of Time Was Really Supposed To Look

The revolutionary "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" was the first 3D game in the series, as well as the entry that brought Link to the N64, but did you know it was almost completely different? In 1997, attendees of the Nintendo Space World expo were shown a demo that featured abilities and effects which weren't present in the published game. Now modders are attempting to recreate that demo.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

The Real Reason Sega Is Being Sued By Arcade Fans

Sega has a reputation for shady arcade practices, which has not lessened with time. Prize machine enthusiasts have argued that "Key Master," an alleged game of skill made by Sega Amusements, is programmed to purposefully disallow players to win until a certain number of players have failed. In other words, players can only win after the machine has made a set amount of money on failures. Now, a new lawsuit will attempt to hold Sega accountable for disgruntled consumers that just want to win a neat prize from an arcade machine.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

The Real Reason Pro Smash Bros. Players Are Embarrassed By The New Nickelodeon Game

It's hard to imagine anyone's 2021 video game bingo card having a square reading "Smash Bros., but, like, Nickelodeon characters instead" on it — but here we are. Yesterday's reveal trailer for "Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl" had gamers excited, but scratching their heads. Where had they seen the upcoming game's brand of bombastic melee action before? The obvious answer is, of course, the "Super Smash Bros." series of Nintendo-centric fighting games. However, the incredible resemblance isn't the main thing that has "Smash Bros." pros embarrassed by the new game.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Why Fans Are Going Crazy Over This Nickelodeon Game

If you're a child of the '90s, chances are good that much of your youthful free time was devoted to at least one of the following: Nickelodeon and video games. In fact, a large number of people would probably raise a hand to both. So what happens when you combine the two? A '90s kid's dream come true?
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

We Finally Know What Master Chief Would Look Like In Smash Bros.

During Nintendo's E3 2021 Direct, the company announced that Kazuya from "Tekken" would be the next character added into "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate." Time and time again, fans have heard rumors that the next character in the game would be Master Chief from "Halo." Now, one fan has taken the time to mock up what Master Chief would look like if he was finally added to "Smash Bros." and Kazuya was left in the dust. Mutation Korno on Twitter shared their render and a link to a video where they went through the full process of building their ideal "Smash Bros." DLC fighter.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Skyward Sword Fixes Half Of Its Annoying Camera Problem

Earlier this year, Nintendo announced "Skyward Sword HD" to mixed reactions, but the game has tried to correct many of the original's missteps. "Skyward Sword HD" will attempt to correct the original release's faulty motion controls by offering a new control scheme and updated graphics that will hopefully soothe even the most irritated fan. However, gamers have been waiting to see how Nintendo handled one specific issue from the original "Skyward Sword."
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Another Bethesda PS5 Exclusive Has Been Delayed

Bethesda's second (and likely final) timed PS5 console exclusive, "Ghostwire: Tokyo," has been delayed to early 2022. In a statement on Twitter, developer Tango Gameworks announced that, while it originally planned to release the game later in 2021, the launch had been pushed back to near the start of next year. This decision also delayed the game's release on Xbox Series X|S even further, as "Ghostwire" will only be available on PC and PlayStation for the first year as part of Sony's continued exclusives strategy.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Xbox Is Finally Preventing Massive Microtransaction Mistakes

Parent gamers, and even non-gamers whose children have consoles, have to remain ever vigilant if they want to be sure their kids aren't spending money on loot boxes or other types of microtransactions. Not only is this costly for the card holder, but it may lead to some addictive purchasing habits. Despite their popularity in the UK, an English government official compared loot boxes to gambling, so it's easy to understand why parents might not want their kids freely engaging in microtransactions. If you have an Xbox, however, you may be able to breathe a sigh of relief.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Resident Evil Re:Verse Fans Just Got Bad News

Capcom has officially delayed "Resident Evil Re:Verse" until sometime in 2022, well after the multiplayer title was supposed to launch alongside "Resident Evil Village." In a Twitter post, Capcom said that the game will be delayed from its current release window of July 2021 to 2022 "so that the team can continue working to deliver a smooth gameplay experience." The company added, We will share updated launch details at a later time. Thank you for your patience and understanding."
Visual ArtPosted by
SVG

Pokemon Fan Perfectly Captures These Special Moves

"Pokémon" fan art has been an exciting part of the fan experience since the franchise launched. People who love Game Freak's adorable cavalcade of pocket monsters have been illustrating their own visions of them ever from the moment "Pokémon Red/Blue" hit the scene in 1998. But every once in a while, an artist comes along with a unique vision that allows viewers to see their favorite Pokémon in a brand new light. Some have opted for hyper realism, others have embraced the fantasy elements of the world, and some have made creepy cakes out of the creatures. Fan artist Jhay Alejo decided to focus on illustrating them in the middle of some of their most iconic attacks, and the results are pretty fantastic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy