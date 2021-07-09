Why Fans Are Scrambling To Win A Broken GameCube

Parent gamers, and even non-gamers whose children have consoles, have to remain ever vigilant if they want to be sure their kids aren't spending money on loot boxes or other types of microtransactions. Not only is this costly for the card holder, but it may lead to some addictive purchasing habits. Despite their popularity in the UK, an English government official compared loot boxes to gambling, so it's easy to understand why parents might not want their kids freely engaging in microtransactions. If you have an Xbox, however, you may be able to breathe a sigh of relief.