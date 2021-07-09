Cancel
Centarro’s Drupal Commerce brings open-source, e-commerce solutions

By Vincent Harris
upstatebusinessjournal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have a little bit of tech knowledge and need to get your e-commerce program in gear, then Ryan Szrama, president/CEO of Centarro, might have the answer. Centarro is the company behind Drupal Commerce, an open-source e-commerce framework that can perform a variety of functions needed by online merchants: it presents products for purchase; walks customers through the checkout process; keeps track of invoices, receipts, orders and payments; and facilitates shipping.

