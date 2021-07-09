Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Review: LOVE TYPE D, Lo-Fi Sci-Fi Rom-Com for the Rest of Us

By Mel Valentin Lead Critic
screenanarchy.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter circulating amongst and betwixt multiple international film festivals, virtual and analog, over the better part of a pandemic year, writer-director Sasha Collington’s (Lunch Date, Four Eyes) remarkably self-assured feature-length debut, Love Type D, a romantic comedy with a lo-fi, sci-fi twist (among one or two others), arrives quietly on digital shores.

screenanarchy.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Farnworth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sci Fi#Stalking#Vod
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Surfing
News Break
Movies
Related
TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Movie Is Already Ranked #1 on Netflix After Only 4 Days

We’re majorly spooked by Netflix’s all-new slasher film (in the best way possible). Fear Street Part One: 1994—which is the first installment in the highly anticipated trilogy—recently premiered on the streaming service, and it’s already claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. In the trailer, we’re introduced to...
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Netflix’s new edge-of-your-seat action thriller jumped to #1 on the charts

It can sometimes be difficult to predict which new releases on Netflix will have the biggest impact on the service’s top 10 list, but maybe we should’ve guessed that an action movie with Taken star Liam Neeson would take off. Shortly after hitting Netflix last Friday, The Ice Road shot straight up to the top of the charts and remains there as of Monday afternoon. If you want to know what exactly everyone is talking about at work, you might want to stream it this week. Today’s Top Deal Prime Day’s #1 smart home gadget is back on sale — plus, get a...
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

New Netflix releases this week in July – full list

If you’re looking for a comprehensive list of everything coming to Netflix this week, look no further.Over the course of the next seven days, the streaming service is bringing subscribers an array of new titles, including high-profile films, a chilling true-crime documentary and, yes, the second chapter of Fear Street.Find everything you’ll be able to add to your watchlist, should you so wish, below.ORIGINALS7 JulyMajor Grom: Plague Doctor 9 JulyFear Street Part 2: 1978 How I Became a Superhero Last SummerThe Water Man Read more: Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden films and TV...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘After Yang’ Review: Colin Farrell Goes Poking Through Memories in This Thinking Person’s Sci-Fi

“After Yang” takes place far enough in the future that it doesn’t seem unusual for a family to have acquired a virtual big brother for their adopted Chinese daughter. The robot — or “techno-sapien,” as such advanced appliances are politely referred to in the race-blind, android-accepting society writer-director Kogonada neatly imagines — has ceased to function, and the man of the house (Colin Farrell) has the tricky task of getting him fixed. You can’t flush a surrogate sibling the way you might a dead goldfish, but tinkering with it yields profound, thought-provoking results for the family, and audiences too, in this subtly crafted sci-fi parable.
MoviesFirst Showing

Trapped in a Futuristic Elevator in Sci-Fi Thriller 'Rising Wolf' Trailer

"I've kept everything you can do hidden, hoping to prevent them from finding you." Samuel Goldwyn Films has released a new official US trailer for an indie sci-fi thriller titled Rising Wolf, which also goes under the name Ascendant in other countries. This looks like a strange, but very slick, mysterious "eco-thriller" film about a young woman trapped in some kind of futuristic elevator. A young environmentalist discovers she's trapped in the elevator of a super high-rise building at the mercy of her tormentors. "Without any form of escape, and cocooned in the belly of the beast, Aria is forced to adapt her thinking, her beliefs and her endurance." Starring Charlotte Best as Aria Wolf, with Jonny Pasvolsky, Alex Menglet, Susan Prior, Lily Stewart, Justin Cotta, Tahlia Sturzaker, and Karelina Clarke. This seems like it's all style and no substance, without a coherent story to follow. It's hard to tell what's going on - but it certainly looks cool.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

Zack Snyder Directing Sci-fi Adventure Movie ‘Rebel Moon’ for Netflix

Zack Snyder (Justice League, Army of the Dead) is enjoying his creative freedom over at Netflix, and that relationship will continue with sci-fi movie Rebel Moon, THR reports tonight. In addition to directing, Snyder is also co-writing the script with Shay Hatten (Army of the Dead) and Kurt Johnstad (300)....
MoviesCorbin Times Tribune

REEL REVIEWS: Sci-fi saga, rescue mission both lack coherence

A sci-fi feature set in the present as well as 30 years into the future, “The Tomorrow War” stars Chris Pratt in yet another film where he takes impossible chances battling nasty otherworldly creatures. Pratt plays science teacher and family man Dan Forester, who lives with his wife Emmy (Betty...
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘After Yang’: Kogonada Reflects Bittersweetly On The Melancholy Nature Of Death & Existence Through Tender Sci-fi & Technosapiens [Cannes Review]

Quickly become one of the greatest humanist filmmakers we have with the most superb eye for composition in cinema, South Korean director Kogonada delicately breaks your heart in the luminous and exquisitely crafted “After Yang.” If you have children (and or can acutely recall your childhood), you know that precise moment in time when your child starts to gently, curiously inquire about death; what happens to us when we die and then begins to sadly grapple with the concept that all things die, including those we love the most. It’s a lot to grasp, and “After Yang” occupies a similar space, one of innocence, tenderness, heartache, and that reflective contemplation of life, death, and existence from a child-like perspective, but one that quickly matures to something much more profound.
MoviesEureka Times-Standard

Movie Review: ‘Tomorrow War’ has intriguing sci-fi premise

Engaging movie star? Check. Well, how important IS a script anyway? As long as you have, say, Chris Pratt traveling to the future to battle aliens, does it really matter if it, you know, the movie mostly makes sense?. Answers: Very important; and yes it does. The science-fiction adventure “The...
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

League Of Legends' lo-fi album is surprisingly good

Sometimes when I'm reading a book or doing the dishes, I need a bit of ambience to carry me through. Lo-fi music often does the trick, so when I spotted that Riot Games Music had released a League Of Legends themed lo-fi compilation, I hesitantly dipped my ear in. And I didn't recoil! In fact, I added it to my saved albums. Now that's a seal of approval.
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Review: THE NOWHERE INN, Burnt Pages of Unwritten Memoirs

At a crucial turning point in The Nowhere Inn, a woman, clad in bright-colored latex, quips to the camera. "This is how rockstars act in movies," she says, cigarette in hand. Scratch that, she tells the film crew. She can do better. So she does, this time with intensity welling out of her razor-sharp leer and well-toned visage. The film then cuts to a handsomely shot 16mm footage of her onstage performance. The music envelopes this moment with an atmosphere fit for a bona fide rockstar. And for a moment, we buy into her illusion that St. Vincent's icon and person are one and the same, despite the obvious fabrication we've just witnessed.
TV & VideosDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘My Amanda’ On Netflix, A Moving Anti Rom-Com From The Phillippines

Stream It Or Skip It: 'Toofan' on Amazon Prime, an Indian Boxing Drama That Might Remind You of ‘Rocky’. Best-friends-who-turn-into-more is a classic romantic comedy premise; When Harry Met Sally, What If, Just Friends, and the more drama-heavy One Day have all explored the power of friendship evolving into romance. My Amanda, a Filipino film now streaming on Netflix, sets things up in a way that feels familiar, but is more interested in exploring the beauty platonic friendship can offer.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Zach Braff Cast in the Sci-Fi Rom-Com Film MOONSHOT

Actor and director Zach Braff has joined the cast of New Line Cinema’s upcoming sci-fi rom-com Moonshot, which is being produced for HBO Max. He joins Cole Sprouse, Lana Condor, Mason Gooding, Emily Rudd, and Lukas Gage in the project. The story is set in a future “where Mars has...
TV & Videoscentralrecorder.com

Deep Review | Netflix Sci-Fi Thai Drama 2021

The latest Thai Drama on Netflix “Deep” has a different story to tell. Unlike most Thai movies made in the sci-fi genre, Deep takes a rather unique turn, which falls right in the category of some Hollywood sci-fi thriller productions. Are you a fan of Thai dramas? Then you should definitely go check out Deep because it has many things to offer the viewers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy