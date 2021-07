ELK RIVER -- A St. Cloud man was seriously hurt in a crash in Elk River. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 5:20 p.m. Sunday on Highway 10 at Joplin Street. An SUV driven by 43-year-old Christopher Rock of Elk River was going east on Highway 10 making a left turn onto Joplin. A car driven by 19-year-old Andrew Ohara of St. Cloud was going west on the highway and the two vehicles collided.