The season is over and the best team in the league did in fact win the Stanley Cup for the second year in a row. Tampa Bay’s message in the room throughout the playoff run was they had to win it all because of the seismic changes headed their way due to the salary cap. They were right on both accounts. Pittsburgh did not win the Stanley Cup, but they have their work cut out for them as well. They are the closest team to Tampa Bay as far as cap space is concerned and that isn’t a good thing.