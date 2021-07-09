Documentary gives new 2021 Summer Olympic sports a ‘World Debut’ on YouTube

World of Beer Locations Host Beer Olympics, Watch Parties and Much More in Honor of the Globe’s Greatest Competition. From July 23rd through August 8th, select World of Beer locations will host Beer Olympics, where guests will show off their prowess and vie for top prizes in several grueling competitions, such as Beer Pong, Flip Cup, Ping Pong, Giant Jenga and much more. Locations will also host Olympics Watch Parties, sponsored by top local and national breweries, where fans can cheer on their favorite athletes from each sport. All participating World of Beer locations will also feature limited-time Summer Olympics Beer Flights, featuring top beers from around the world, including New Belgium Voodoo Ranger (USA), Weihenstephaner Hefeweiss (Germany), Chimay Cinq Cents (Belgium) and Guinness (Ireland), as well as menu specials paying homage to the Summer Games. (*Check your local restaurant for event details.)
Comments / 0