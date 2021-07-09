Suzanne Donaldson, 62, formerly of Westborough
– Suzanne M. (LaRoche) Donaldson, a well-known figure in Holden, passed away peacefully on June 26, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester. She was 62. Born in Cornwall, Ontario, Suzanne lived briefly in Lewiston, ME before moving to Westborough, where she spent most of her childhood. Although she had many jobs over her lifetime, she truly enjoyed helping the seniors in her local community through running the Meals on Wheels program at the Holden Senior Center.www.communityadvocate.com
