Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

More Student Loan Upheaval: What FedLoan Ending Its Contract Means for Borrowers

By SHARE Close Facebook Twitter Email
Posted by 
Money
Money
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AVKOw_0as7NGjK00
Money; Getty Images

One of the government’s largest student loan servicers announced Thursday that it will not seek to extend its contract at the end of this year, throwing millions of borrowers into the upheaval of seeing their accounts transferred to a new company.

The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA), also known as FedLoan Servicing, manages more than $350 billion in federal student loans for nearly nine million borrowers throughout the country. The agency also has been responsible for running the government’s Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program.

Account transfers happen between servicers periodically, but a transfer of this scale will be complicated, says Sarah Sattelmeyer, who works on student loan issues in her role as a project director at the think tank New America.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty right now in the student loan system,” Sattelmeyer says. “And this is adding to that uncertainty.”

Get Matched to Our #1 Student Loan Refinance Company in Your Area.

Click on your state to get a free quote and refinance your student loans while rates are at historical lows.

The Department of Education hasn’t announced details about how the transition will work, so there’s little information for affected borrowers right now. With six months to go before PHEAA’s contract ends, Sattelmeyer says she hopes to see a detailed, borrower-centered transition plan from the department. That should not only clearly outline the process for borrowers, but also outline what oversight there will be “to make sure no one falls through the cracks.”

In the meantime, borrowers concerned about the transition can download their history of payments with FedLoan and keep detailed records of any information they receive about the transition.

FedLoan is one of the largest student loan servicers, but it is also one of the more controversial. Borrowers and advocates have accused it of shoddy service, and earlier this year, PHEAA settled a lawsuit with Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey over allegations that the agency made errors and gave incorrect information to borrowers about PSLF eligibility.

When news broke that PHEAA will not continuing working for the government, the Student Borrower Protection Center (SBPC) put out a press release saying it was “welcome news that the Department of Education will no longer rely on a company accused of widespread mismanagement and abuse to handle millions of borrowers’ student loans.”

Still, the SBPC and other consumer advocates stressed the need help borrowers through this change, pointing out how messy previous large scale transfers have been. An investigation last year by SBPC outlined extensive errors that affected more than a million borrowers when ACS, a former student loan servicer, transferred accounts back in 2013.

And a 2015 report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau noted that servicing transfers leave borrowers confused, saying that “when servicers change, payments may be lost, consumers may incur surprise late fees, and processing problems and missing account records can knock borrowers off track on repaying their loans.”

Ad

Pay less on Student Loans. Get more out of life.

Lower your interest rate or reduce your monthly payment.

In some cases, these errors can reverberate for years, particularly for borrowers pursuing Public Service Loan Forgiveness, where the precise count of a borrower’s monthly payments is crucial. That program has already been plagued with complaints from borrowers about mismanagement, with regular stories about servicers miscounting or misallocating monthly payments and therefore delaying or blocking forgiveness.

The changes for borrowers will come at an already chaotic time. Federal student borrowers are scheduled to resume payments in October, after a 18-month-long interest-free forbearance period. Servicers, including PHEAA, already have the massive task of turning payments back on for more than 40 million borrowers at the same time.

Advocates and some Democratic lawmakers have pushed for an extension of the payment pause, and Sattelmeyer says this added uncertainty is an another reason the Education Department may want to consider that.

Will Student Loan Forbearance Be Extended Again?

Comments / 11

Money

Money

6K+
Followers
773
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A personal finance publication since 1972, Money is a digital destination to help guide people to financial victories through up-to-date information, education, and tools.

 https://money.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Student Loans#Student Borrowers#Loan Forgiveness#Pheaa#Fedloan Servicing#Pslf#Sbpc#Acs#Democratic#The Education Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Education
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
POTUSPosted by
Money

The IRS Is Sending Extra Tax Refunds to 4 Million People This Week

Roughly 4 million Americans are set to receive another tax refund this week. No, the IRS isn’t randomly feeling generous — it’s due to a late-stage policy change involving unemployment. What happened? This year’s tax season officially started on Feb. 12. Almost exactly a month later, President Joe Biden signed...
Real EstatePosted by
Money

The 30-Year Mortgage Rate Moves Higher | July 14, 2021

The average mortgage rate for a 30-year fixed-rate loan increased to 3.333%, marking the third straight day of gains. Rates for other loan types are mixed today. Even with today’s increase, interest rates are lower than they were a month ago. For well-qualified buyer thinking of buying a home or refinancing their mortgage, it is still a very good time to find and lock in low rates.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Elizabeth Warren Says Student Loan Servicers Aren’t Prepared For Student Loan Repayment On October 1, But That’s Not What They Said

Are student loan servicers ready for you to make student loan payments starting October 1?. Here’s what you need to know. If the question is whether your student loan servicer is ready for you to make student loan payments starting October 1, the answer is it depends who you ask. If you ask Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the answer is a resounding “no.” Warren, along with Sen. Edward Markey (D-MA) and Sen. Tina Smith (D-MA), asked several leading student loan servicers detailed questions about student loans and student loan repayment during the Covid-19 pandemic. The senators sent letters to the student loan services, asking them, among other questions, whether they are ready for student loan payments to resume. The student loan servicers each responded in writing.
POTUSAOL Corp

Democrats sound alarm on student loan collections as payment restart looms

Several prominent Democratic lawmakers are asking the Education Department (ED) about student debt collection practices in the face of a potential wave of student loan defaults when the pandemic payment pause expires, Yahoo Finance has learned. "With student loan and interest payments scheduled to resume on October 1, 2021, and...
Personal FinancePosted by
Forbes

Tax Refund Offsets For Student Loans Set To Resume

If you have federal student loans, you already know the government has paused monthly payments and interest on eligible loans several times now, only to extend the deferment through September 30, 2021 as part of a COVID relief plan. This move has been a godsend for people who may have been out of work during the pandemic, as well as those who saw their incomes drop due to a decrease in work hours or any other reason.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Biden Cancelled $40 Billion Of Student Loans This Way

President Joe Biden has cancelled more than $40 billion of student loans. Here’s what you need to know. In the ongoing debate about student loan cancellation, here’s a fact that may come as a surprise: Biden has now cancelled more than $40 billion of student loans since becoming president in January. Here’s the breakdown:
CollegesNBC Connecticut

Only 25% of Those With Student Loans Went to Graduate School—But They Owe Around 50% of All Student Debt

When many people think of the student debt crisis, they think of jaw-dropping six-figure debt totals. But "many of those big numbers end up being outliers or they're grad students who have accumulated [debt] based on continuing their education," says Rick Castellano, vice president of corporate communications for Sallie Mae. He says undergraduate college students rarely borrow over $100,000.
CollegesPosted by
Forbes

Private Student Loans Can Be Discharged In Bankruptcy, Court Tells Navient

A new court ruling says that private student loans can be discharged in bankruptcy. Here’s what you need to know — and what it means for your student loans. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled in favor of a student loan borrower who sought student loan cancellation for his private student loans. Here’s what happened.
Credits & Loansadvantagenews.com

BBB warns about student loan debt relief scams

With COVID-19 measures winding down, the Better Business Bureau is warning student loan borrowers about debt relief scams. Many borrowers had their student loan repayments paused for financial hardships due to the pandemic. Unfortunately, those ready to start paying off their debts now are being targeted by scammers. BBB Investigator...
POTUSCNBC

Student loan borrowers may get more time without having to make payments

Currently, student loan bills are scheduled to resume in October. But the debate over student loan forgiveness, and other changes, may lead to borrowers having more time before payments restart. Signs are mounting that student loan borrowers could get more time before they need to resume their payments. For more...
CollegesFairfield Sun Times

Busting Some Student Loan Myths

In the current political climate, arguing against free college and student-loan cancellation doesn’t make you very popular among a particular crowd. But one thing that’s clear is that many people are upset about loans but don’t know how they work. Multiple misconceptions surround student debt and college finance that make people more upset than they need to be, which can lead to poor decision-making when it comes to education or finances. So let’s clear up a few things.
POTUSFortune

Some Education Department officials favor another student loan freeze extension

Less than a month after Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to extend the freeze on student loan repayments through March 31, 2022, Education Department officials are reportedly also pushing the White House for a payment reprieve. Sponsor. APPLICATION DEADLINE. July 26. ENROLLMENT. 847. GMAT...
POTUSFortune

Federal student-loan servicers aren’t ready for payments to resume in the fall

Student-loan borrowers aren’t the only ones unprepared for payments to restart in the fall. On July 13, Democratic senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey sent a letter to President Joe Biden with findings from a questionnaire sent to federal student-loan servicers that indicate the companies need more time “to ensure that borrowers are supported when reentering payment on their student loans.”

Comments / 11

Community Policy