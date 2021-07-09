Strand Of Oaks Announces New Album ‘In Heaven’ & Shares Single

Moor Mother (aka Camae Ayewa) recently signed to ANTI- and released the new single "Zami," and now she has announced a new album, Black Encyclopedia of the Air, due September 17 via her new label home (pre-order). The album includes "Zami" as well as the just-released single "Obsidian," an under-two-minute offering of abstract, psychedelic rap featuring Pink Siifu. Moor Mother says the song is about "thinking about one's proximity to violence. Thinking about violence in the home. Violence in communities." It comes with a black-and-white video directed by Ari Marcopoulous, who said, "We decided to start the video in front of Alice and John Coltrane’s house. Nuff said. I could elaborate if you want me too. But it’s the spirit right there." Watch/listen below.