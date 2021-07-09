Strand Of Oaks Announces New Album ‘In Heaven’ & Shares Single
Strand of Oaks (Timothy Showalter) will release a new studio album, In Heaven, on October 1. The album features the lead track and single, “Galacticana.”. Showalter recorded In Heaven in October 2020 at Invisible Creature in Los Angeles with producer Kevin Ratterman, who also produced 2019’s Eraserland. The sessions followed Showalter’s relocating from Philadelphia to Austin, Texas and the unexpected deaths of Showalter’s wife Sue’s mother in a car accident and the couples’ beloved cat Stan.www.jambase.com
