NOTICE TO BIDDERS The Board of Education of the Oneonta City School District of the City of Oneonta, New York (in accordance with Section 103 of Article 5-A of the General Municipal Law) hereby invites the submission of separate sealed bids for the Oneonta City School District for the following: 1. VEHICLE FUEL 2. PROPANE&PROPANE STATION Bids will be received until 1:00 P.M. on July 21, 2021 at the Business Office of the Oneonta City School District, 31 Center Street, Oneonta, NY 13820 and will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bid forms and Instructions are available on the District Website: https://www.oneontacsd.org/Bids.aspx . Board of Education of the Oneonta City School District 31 Center Street Oneonta, NY 13820 BY:Lisa J. Weeks Business Manager Oneonta City School District.