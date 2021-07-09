Cancel
After more early-season wildfires than ever, state prepares for long summer

By Nicole Jennings
MyNorthwest
MyNorthwest
 9 days ago
The unusually hot start to summer in Washington state has led to more early-season wildfires than ever, but there is a silver lining. “There have been a few structures that have been lost — sometimes those are sheds, or garages, or barns — but we’re not really seeing a significant number of homes at this point, and that’s what we’re really excited about and hoping to continue,” said Robert Wittenberg, deputy state fire marshal.

MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

Don’t wait for skies to turn hazy to prepare for wildfire smoke

As several wildfires burn in Washington state and across the Pacific Northwest, it’s never too soon to be prepared to deal with wildfire smoke. If you’re in a part of the state where there is wildfire smoke, experts want you to be alert to signs that the gases and particulates in the smoke may be impacting your health. Those signs include burning or itchy eyes, sore throat, headaches, or nausea.
Camping in the Cascades this summer? Leave the firewood at home

When you head out on your summer camping trip, remember your sleeping bag and cooler, but leave your firewood at home. While Governor Inslee has issued a limited burn ban, it does not apply to state, county, or municipal campgrounds that have not enacted their own burn bans, or small firepits on private property. But even if small recreational fires are allowed at the campground or residence you are staying at, make sure you do not trek your firewood across the mountains.
Gov. Inslee declares state of emergency for wildfires, limited burn ban

Gov. Jay Inslee has declared a statewide state of emergency related to the growing risk of wildfires. The state of emergency includes a prohibition for the entire state on most outdoor and agricultural burning through Sept. 30, 2021. It does include some burn ban exemptions. Nothing in the order supersedes more restrictive provisions by a city or county government.
State grants Oso slide memorial $500,000

Washington state has granted Snohomish County $500,000 in an effort to complete the Oso Slide Memorial, according to the Everett Herald. The Oso Slide Memorial Committee and county have netted $2.6 million, including the grant and donated services, for the project that honors the 43 lives lost in the March 2014 mudslide and the first responders in the recovery effort.

