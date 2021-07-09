After more early-season wildfires than ever, state prepares for long summer

When you head out on your summer camping trip, remember your sleeping bag and cooler, but leave your firewood at home. While Governor Inslee has issued a limited burn ban, it does not apply to state, county, or municipal campgrounds that have not enacted their own burn bans, or small firepits on private property. But even if small recreational fires are allowed at the campground or residence you are staying at, make sure you do not trek your firewood across the mountains.