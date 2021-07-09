After more early-season wildfires than ever, state prepares for long summer
The unusually hot start to summer in Washington state has led to more early-season wildfires than ever, but there is a silver lining. “There have been a few structures that have been lost — sometimes those are sheds, or garages, or barns — but we’re not really seeing a significant number of homes at this point, and that’s what we’re really excited about and hoping to continue,” said Robert Wittenberg, deputy state fire marshal.mynorthwest.com
