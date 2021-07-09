Festival of Grapes pivots; plans event in late September

SILVER CREEK — Festival of Grapes organizers have had a change of heart. In a news item released late Thursday, the Festival of Grapes has re-evaluated the recent changes in the state COVID-19 restrictions. In light of these changes, and with the combined cooperation of the Festival of Grapes Board, our current wine and beer vendor, Merritt Winery, and the village of Silver Creek, the committee has announced the Festival of Grapes in 2021 will happen. This event will be a limited edition for this year only!