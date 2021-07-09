Cancel
Toni Duggan returns to Everton on 2-year deal

 9 days ago

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Toni Duggan has returned to Everton. She's signed a two-year contract with the club after debuting there during the 2007-08 season. The 29-year-old forward had spent four seasons in Spain playing for Barcelona and then Atlético Madrid. Everton finished fifth in the Women’s Super League last season and hopes to challenge for a Champions League place. The move also offers Duggan an opportunity to revive her international career with England. She’s not in the British squad for the Tokyo Olympics.

