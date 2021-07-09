Cancel
AMC Orders ‘Dark Winds’ TV Series From George RR Martin, Robert Redford and Graham Roland

By Jennifer Maas
TheWrap
TheWrap
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AMC Networks has ordered a TV series adaptation of Tony Hilerman’s “Dark Winds” novels for AMC+ and AMC, which will star “Westworld” alum Zahn McClarnon and be executive produced by Graham Roland, George R.R. Martin and Robert Redford. Per AMC’s official description, “Based on the iconic Leaphorn & Chee book...

