A Distasteful Joke: Wendy Williams Slammed For 'Hateful' Segment On TikTok Star Swavy's Death

By Carly Silva
Ok Magazine
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWendy Williams may have taken it too far this time. Fans are outraged by William’s distasteful coverage concerning the death of TikTok star Swavy, who died of a fatal gunshot wound on Monday, July 5. During the Wednesday, July 7, episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the 56-year-old brought up...

