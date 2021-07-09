Cancel
Western Illinois University Fire Science Majors Evaluated for Pro-Board Certification

By Sean Leary
Western Illinois University fire science majors, within the WIU School of Law Enforcement and Justice Administration (LEJA), recently underwent rigorous testing for Basic Firefighters and Hazardous Materials Operations Certifications as part of the Illinois Fire Service Institute’s (IFSI) Pro-Board Certification process. During the Spring 2021 semester, freshman fire science students...

QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

Moline, IL
The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

