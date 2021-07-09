Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

BIG3 Names Microsoft As The League’s Official Technology Partner And Jersey Patch Sponsor

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe BIG3 announced the expansion of their partnership with Microsoft, naming them the Official Technology Partner of the league. The partnership will include Microsoft and Xbox as the official jersey patch partner, in-game signage, and product pop-ups. Of the 12 teams in the BIG3, six will have Microsoft branding on their jerseys and six will have Xbox. Microsoft will also present the “BIG3 Season MVP” and “Player of the Week,” the latter of which will be chosen by a fan vote during each week. This collaboration follows last month’s successful 2021 BIG3 SuperDraft at the Microsoft Lounge in Los Angeles, where Isaiah Austin was picked first overall by the Enemies. The season is slated for tip-off on July 10 at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, NV and will be broadcasted live on CBS Sports, Triller, and FITE TV.

