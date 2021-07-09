Cancel
Wyoming State

Former CFO of Wyoming Catholic College Charged With Fraud

By Eve Hamilton
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In late June of this year, a lawsuit had been filed in federal court which alleges that the former chief financial officer at Wyoming Catholic College (WCC), Paul McCown, had defrauded an insurance firm out of $15 million. The suit was filed by New York-based advisory firm Ria R Squared.

