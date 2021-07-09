Oral History Project Spotlights the Women Behind the Scenes in Nashville Music

SUMMER OF SOUL (... OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED). Intimates might wonder (fairly) at my desire to watch and ramble on about a concert movie. I've shared freely my general discomfort and occasional disappointment at the live music experience with those unfortunate enough to have to listen, for years beyond counting. It's a product of my own paranoia and insecurity. I can appreciate the spectacle and coming-together-ness of a live show; I'd just usually prefer not to be there in person. This attitude remains subject to change — I've had some mildly debauched, uncharacteristically liberated moments at concerts — and maybe the prospect of a lightening of our collective viral load, both biological and metaphorical, will mean an attitude adjustment. Probably not, though. As uplifting and transcendent as the performances (and sense of community they engender) depicted in Summer of Soul are, as artfully curated and engagingly edited as the movie is, it is still marked by a distinct undertone of suppression, selective memory and erasure. So maybe it's appropriate that I observed the joyous, celebratory communal event by myself, walled off from others.