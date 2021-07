Continues to Strengthen Launcher’s Team with Decades of Experience at SpaceX, Virgin Orbit, U.S. Space Force and More. HAWTHORNE, Calif., July 15, 2021 (Launcher PR) – Launcher today announced that commercial space executive David Caponio has joined its leadership team as the Head of Product and Business Development. David brings two decades of both customer and provider experience in the commercial space launch sector, including at SpaceX, Virgin Orbit, and Tyvak and in the U.S. Government, as a military officer supporting launch and space development programs at the U.S. Space Force and the U.S. Air Force.