Associate Professor Katherine Wisser Awarded Fellowship of the Society of American Archivists

It is such an honor to be considered amongst the luminaries of our profession. Katherine Wisser, associate professor and director of the Archives Concentration and Archives Certificate, has been selected as a Fellow of the Society of American Archivists (SAA). This distinction is in recognition of outstanding contributions to the archives profession and the SAA’s highest honor. In addition to the leadership positions she has held within SAA, Wisser has written, presented, and taught updated archival standards, thus promoting widespread application.