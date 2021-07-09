Cancel
Wobot.ai, the AI-powered Video Analytics Platform, Announces the Launch of a New SaaS-based and Simplified Version of its Product

Cover picture for the article Wobot.ai, the AI-powered video analytics platform, today announced the launch of a new SaaS-based and simplified version of its product. Wobot.ai is now equipped with 100+ AI-powered checklists built for businesses across industries such as QSRs, cloud kitchens, restaurants, hospitality, retail and manufacturing. As a result, companies can now gain deeper, actionable and real-time insights into processes to improve process compliance by identifying best practices seamlessly through their existing CCTV cameras. 

