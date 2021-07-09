Cancel
Johannesburg’s Mayor Makhubo dies after contracting coronavirus

Janesville Gazette
 9 days ago

The mayor of Johannesburg, South Africa’s economic hub and largest city, has died after contracting the coronavirus. Geoff Makhubo took office in December 2019 after the ruling party wrested control of the city from an opposition coalition. He was hospitalized after becoming infected with COVID-19 and he succumbed to the disease on Friday, the city said in a statement. Eunice Mgcina was named the acting mayor.

