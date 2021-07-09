Cancel
Fremont County, IA

Fremont County 4th of July weekend Step Wave statistics

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
 9 days ago
(Fremont Co.) The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says the Fourth of July weekend “Step Wave” finished with only one property damage accident. There was one Driving While Barred, ten Motorist Assists and nine other citations and warnings.

So far this year in Fremont County there have been 57 total crashes involving 84 vehicles. There have been four fatalities and 24 injuries or possible injuries during this period.

During the same period in 2020, there were 64 crashes during the heart of the pandemic. This includes two fatality accidents with a total of 26 injuries.

