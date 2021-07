On September 2nd, the USMNT will start the final qualification stage for the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. This match against El Salvador will be followed closely with a matches versus Canada on September 5th and Honduras on September 8th. This series kicks off what is being referred to as the Ocho. Eight teams will play a round robin home and home series to determine the top three teams which qualify for Qatar directly and a 4th team which enters an inter-federation playoff. Don’t look know but this compressed qualifying schedule starts in two months!