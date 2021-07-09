Will we get an extra bank holiday if England win Euro 2020?
Bank holidays. They are good. A little treat that makes existing within a capitalist system feel slightly less futile. And now there are rumours that we could get a bonus one. On Sunday our beautiful football boys head to Wembley to play against Italy in the final of Euro 2020. If they win? Alongside even more celebration (and honking) on the streets of London than there was after the team’s semi against Denmark on Wednesday, we could become the proud owners of a whole extra day off work.www.timeout.com
