Sports

Will we get an extra bank holiday if England win Euro 2020?

By Kate Lloyd
Time Out Global
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBank holidays. They are good. A little treat that makes existing within a capitalist system feel slightly less futile. And now there are rumours that we could get a bonus one. On Sunday our beautiful football boys head to Wembley to play against Italy in the final of Euro 2020. If they win? Alongside even more celebration (and honking) on the streets of London than there was after the team’s semi against Denmark on Wednesday, we could become the proud owners of a whole extra day off work.

Boris Johnson
#England#Bank Holidays#Uk
Denmark
Europe
U.K.
Euro
Sports
Soccerfroggyweb.com

Soccer-Italy v England Euro final goes to extra time

LONDON (Reuters) – Italy and England moved into extra time in their Euro 2020 final with the score level at 1-1 after 90 minutes at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. England struck the fastest goal in a Euro final when, after breaking out from an Italy corner, Harry Kane fed Kieran Trippier on the right and his glorious cross was drilled home first time by left back Luke Shaw after one minute 57 seconds.
Premier Leaguealbuquerqueexpress.com

Harry Kane extra-time goal takes England into Euro 2020 final

England will play in their first major tournament final for 55 years after coming from behind to beat Denmark 2-1 after extra time in front of a delirious 65 000 crowd at Wembley in Wednesday's Euro 2020 semi-final. Mikkel Damsgaard's stunning free-kick after 30 minutes threatened another semi-final disappointment for...
Premier LeagueTime Out Global

A new London mural celebrates our Euros heroes

Yes, we’re all still feeling emotionally bruised after England’s Euros defeat on Sunday. But here’s something to put a wan little smile on your face: Mayor Sadiq Khan has just unveiled a mural celebrating the football legends who got us to the final. The proud mugs of Gareth Southgate, Harry...
SoccerSun-Journal

Euro 2020: England beats Denmark in extra time, advances to final

LONDON — England has broken through its semifinal ceiling at major soccer tournaments. A title match awaits for the first time in 55 years. Harry Kane converted the rebound after his initial penalty was saved in the 104th minute to give England a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Denmark in extra time in the European Championship semifinals on Wednesday at Wembley Stadium.
Worldinews.co.uk

Whether England win the Euros or not, Gareth Southgate is the leader we needed this summer

Gareth Southgate has done way more than take us to a final for the first time in 30 years, he has been the leader the country really needed this summer. On and off the pitch, he’s shown us that even when things don’t go to plan (remember that Scotland game?), effective leaders take responsibility and step up. That when there are numerous challenges beyond your control (like Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell having to self-isolate), leaders can still act with integrity and intelligence. And that despite unbelievably intense job pressures – Glenn Hoddle, a former England manager, once described the job as tougher than being Prime Minister – leaders can still stay humble and serve as a role model to others.
Sportsgentside.co.uk

Boris Johnson isn’t ruling out a Euro 2020 bank holiday

Prime Minister Boris Johnson hasn’t ruled out introducing a bank holiday this year if the Three Lions win Euro 2020. The team managed to score a spot in theEuro 2020 finalsafter defeating Denmark 2-1 last night, marking the first time since 1966 England has scored a position in the international finals. So, understandably we’re a little more than excited.
Public HealthBBC

Covid 19: More than one third of Londoners unvaccinated

More than one third of Londoners have not had their first vaccine dose making it the area with the lowest uptake in England, latest figures show. The data from NHS England also shows 55% have not had a second dose. Across England, 88% of people have had a first dose and 68% the second.
SoccerYardbarker

Lazio Must Close Sale of Correa to PSG Before Pursuing Other Transfer Targets

Lazio need to close out the sale of Joaquin Correa soon if they want to continue the pursuit on their various transfer targets. As reported by Italian newspaper Il Corriere dello Sport (via LazioNews24) earlier today, the 26-year-old Argentinian would like to leave the Roman club but president Claudio Lotito is not willing to lower his demands for the player.
LifestyleTime Out Global

Istralandia named best aquapark in Croatia

Despite the global COVID-19 pandemic, Aquapark Istralandia has received a prestigious international award for the 23rd time in a row. The award comes following a successful tourist season in 2020 despite the odds. Corporate news company Corporate LiveWire, based in the UK, recently voted Istralandia the best aquapark in Croatia.
EconomyTime Out Global

These postcard-perfect villages in Italy will pay you €28,000 to move in

Hardly a week goes by these days without another idyllic region of Italy offering some sort of incredible deal to encourage people to relocate to one of their many picturesque villages. Already in recent months we’ve seen houses in the Sicilian towns of Salemi, Troina and Sambuca di Sicilia –...
SportsSporting News

Cambage Withdraws From Tokyo Olympics Following Multiple Allegations

Opals star Liz Cambage has withdrawn from next week's Tokyo 2020 Games following reports of a breach of the team's COVID-19 bubble. It's understood Cambage engaged in a verbal and physical exchange during a behind-closed-doors scrimmage match against Nigeria in Las Vegas, where the Australian women's team are based ahead of their quest for gold in Tokyo.
AsiaTime Out Global

5 Olympic venues you should visit in Tokyo

Tokyo's excitement during the years leading up to the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games was palpable. The city revelled in the opportunity to reinvent itself and numerous large-scale projects were set in motion to wow those who visited Japan’s capital at the start of a new decade. It goes without...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Money in the Bank Match Winners Leak?

WWE Money In The Bank is this Sunday and of course that also means, with any upcoming WWE pay-per-view event that seasoned gamblers and betting enthusiasts are placing their bets around the current betting odds. In the case for the women’s Money in the Bank match, which will feature Alexa Bliss, Zelina Vega, Liv Morgan, Naomi, Asuka, Nikki A.S.H; Natalya and Tamina – as it stands right now, Bliss is the current favorite to win with 5/4 odds according to BetOnline.AG. WWE’s ‘biggest star’ returns at Money in the Bank.

