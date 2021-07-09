Will we get an extra bank holiday if England win Euro 2020?

Gareth Southgate has done way more than take us to a final for the first time in 30 years, he has been the leader the country really needed this summer. On and off the pitch, he’s shown us that even when things don’t go to plan (remember that Scotland game?), effective leaders take responsibility and step up. That when there are numerous challenges beyond your control (like Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell having to self-isolate), leaders can still act with integrity and intelligence. And that despite unbelievably intense job pressures – Glenn Hoddle, a former England manager, once described the job as tougher than being Prime Minister – leaders can still stay humble and serve as a role model to others.