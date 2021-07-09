SALEM HISTORY: Downtown's sky bridges took shape as malls went up in Salem
Sky bridges on Center Street in downtown Salem under construction in July 1987. (WHC Collections 1998.004.0011) Once a month, Willamette Heritage Center curator Kylie Pine shares a historical photo from the center's collections with a brief description of Salem history. July's photo highlights a piece of downtown Salem soon to undergo major transformation as the Nordstrom building is torn down to make space for a new apartment building.www.salemreporter.com
Comments / 0