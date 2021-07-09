Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Vaccinated Students, Teachers Don't Need Masks at School, CDC Says

By Mike Stobbe, Collin Binkley
NBC Washington
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVaccinated teachers and students don't need to wear masks inside school buildings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday in relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines. The changes come amid a national vaccination campaign in which children as young as 12 are eligible to get shots, as well as a...

www.nbcwashington.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Philadelphia#Vaccinations#Football#Mental Health#Cdc#Americans#John Hopkins University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Back to school 2021: Alabama doctors encourage school vaccinations as Delta spreads

To learn more about The Alabama Education Lab and receive notifications about stories and events, sign up for its newsletter, Ed Chat. With just weeks to go before some Alabama schools start the fall semester and as the contagious Delta coronavirus variant spreads, officials at the state departments of education and public health are urging everyone over the age of 12 to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves, their communities and allow for safe school reopening.
Public Healthsciencealert.com

99% of Current US COVID-19 Deaths Have One Major Thing in Common

Almost all of the COVID-19 deaths in the US are among those who are unvaccinated, an Associated Press analysis found. While over 853,000 were hospitalized for COVID-19 in May, less than 1,200 of them or about 0.1 percent were people who were fully vaccinated, the AP found using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Public HealthMyStateline.com

Nurses want CDC to recommend everyone wear masks again

(WTVO) — The United States’ largest labor union and association for registered nurses is calling for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to continue mask mandates as the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads. National Nurses United addressed a public letter to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky on Monday, asking for...
Public HealthPosted by
Meridian Star

Health dept. recommends masks for unvaccinated students

The Mississippi State Department of Health released updated COVID-19 guidance for K-12 schools for the 2021-2022 school year. The guidance is as follows. • All eligible students, teachers and staff 12 years of age and older should receive COVID-19 vaccination. • Masks should be worn indoors in school settings by...
KidsNBC Washington

COVID Vaccines for Kids Under 12 Expected Midwinter: FDA Official

Emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccines in children under 12 could come in early to midwinter, a Food and Drug Administration official said Thursday, a move that could bring relief to many parents who have been unable to vaccinate their children. The agency hopes to then move quickly to full approval of the vaccine for this age group.
Public Healthmyarklamiss.com

Mississippi State Health Department updates K-12 COVID-19 guidance

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) released updated COVID-19 Public Health Guidance for K-12 schools for the 2021-2022 school year. Health leaders said the guidance is consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. All eligible students, teachers, and staff 12...
Public HealthObserver-Reporter

Vaccine hesitancy among young adults continues as delta variant spreads

In the seven months since COVID-19 vaccinations first became available, Dr. Amy Crawford-Faucher, a family medicine specialist at Allegheny Health Network, has heard a variety of explanations from young adults who have not gotten vaccinated. “In young folks, there’s this feeling of immortality: ‘I’m young, I’m healthy, I got COVID...
Illinois StateKankakee Daily Journal

Kankakee County Health Department promotes CDC guidance for schools

The Kankakee County Health Department is advising local schools to follow recent back-to-school guidance which was released by the CDC and backed by the Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois State Board of Education. According to a Thursday news release from the KCHD, schools should continue COVID-19 mitigation efforts,...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Vaccinated People Who Get the Delta Variant Have This in Common, WHO Says

Even as people get vaccinated around the world, the coronavirus is still evolving and mutating. In the U.S., the Delta variant is now dominant, currently accounting for more than 51 percent of new COVID cases in the country, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But this highly transmissible and potentially more deadly variant isn't just affecting the unvaccinated. Due to the possibility of breakthrough infections, health officials have been analyzing data to learn more about vaccinated people who do end up getting infected with the variant.
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.
Dallas, TXABC7 Los Angeles

Traveler hospitalized in Dallas with case of human monkeypox, CDC says

DALLAS, Texas -- A traveler is hospitalized in Dallas with a case of human monkeypox after a recent visit to Nigeria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In a statement issued on Friday, the CDC said the case was confirmed by federal and state health officials...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.

Comments / 0

Community Policy