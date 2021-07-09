How is food insecurity portrayed in UK newspapers?
Food insecurity can be defined as “the inability to consume an adequate quality or sufficient quantity of food in socially acceptable ways, or the uncertainty that one will be able to do so”. As well as hunger, this definition captures the dimensions of food insecurity (or food poverty) that are sometimes overlooked: stability, agency and sustainability. Can people always access food? Can they do so in a way that’s free of shame and stigma? Will the current food system work for us all in the long-term?blogs.biomedcentral.com
