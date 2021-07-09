Cancel
Agriculture

[Listen] County FSA Report Many USDA Program Deadlines Soon

By Jerry Groskreutz
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 9 days ago
Mark Ritter Steele County Farm Service Agency Executive Director summed up our discussion in the County Farm Service Agency Report with one word, deadlines! Needless to say all county Farm Service Agency offices have been very busy! Here is a list of a few of the deadlines Mark talks about, crop certification, signing up for the Soil Health and Income Protection Program (SHIP) General CRP, reconstituting farms you may have picked up or quit farming, providing the Farm Service Agency with your production for 2020 if you signed up for ARC Individual and a few more!

KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota.

#Soil Health#Certify#Listen Rsb#Usda Program Deadlines#Crp#The Farm Service Agency
