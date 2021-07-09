Suns and grub: How downtown Phoenix restaurants prepare for the NBA Finals

The 2020-21 NBA season began its final stretch with Game 1 of the NBA Finals starting Tuesday night. The Milwaukee Bucks met the Phoenix Suns in Phoenix after only three days of rest. Bucks’ superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo lost a couple of days of rest, with the Finals schedule being moved up a couple of days. A near-game time decision, Antetokounmpo was cleared to play a few hours before tipoff. In his first game since Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Giannis finished with 20 points, 17 rebounds, and four assists in his Finals debut. At the free-throw line, he went 7-12, with the Phoenix crowd throwing him off as many crowds have during the playoffs.
