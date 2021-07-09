Cancel
NBA

Suns and grub: How downtown Phoenix restaurants prepare for the NBA Finals

By Josh Ortega
Phoenix Business Journal
Phoenix Business Journal
 9 days ago
As Phoenix Suns fans regularly pour into downtown and Suns Arena, restaurant owners and workers are behind the scenes preparing to accommodate fans before, during and after each game of the team’s incredible playoff run.

The Phoenix Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

