Wisconsin State

CBS Sports ranks Wisconsin's Paul Chryst fifth among Big Ten coaches

By Michael Hogan
247Sports
247Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Chryst moved up in CBS Sports’ annual Big Ten coach rankings. However, he still sits behind a handful of the University of Wisconsin’s rival coaches. Entering his seventh season at UW, Chryst ranks fifth on this year’s list, one spot up from his 2020 ranking. Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz stayed at No. 4 while Penn State’s James Franklin moved to No. 3 after owning the top spot last year. Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald made the most significant leap to No. 2 from No. 7, and Ohio State’s Ryan Day owns the top spot.

247Sports

247Sports

