Maluma Serenades Saweetie, Scott Disick, and More in “Sobrio”

By Zoe Haylock, @zoe_alliyah
Vulture
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA star is born, and his name is Maluma, baby. In his new music video “Sobrio,” the “Hawái” cantante drowns his heartbreak in brown liquor and gets onstage a little too lit. Directed by Jessy Terrero, Maluma stumbles while performing and hops from table to table greeting celebrity guests. Saweetie, Quincy Brown, and more look on as he gets increasingly belligerent at the sight of his ex-girl with none other than Scott Disick. Kourtney Kardashian’s ex teased his appearance in the visual by faking a Twitter feud with Maluma earlier this week. “What’s up with you? You want to be me so bad that you try to take what is mine?” Maluma quote-tweeted the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. Only one bleach blond will prevail. “Sobrio” is Maluma’s first official follow-up to his EP #7DJ (7 Días en Jamaica), which dropped in January. Get intoxicated by his voice above.

