1967 marked the first model year of production for the Chevy Camaro. General Motors’ response to the wildly successful Ford Mustang was rushed to market in the latter part of 1966, and the Pony Car Wars had officially begun. The next year would see the addition of the AMC Javelin and AMX to the long nose/short trunk/V8 mix. All the competitors would have entries in the Sports Car Club of America, or SCCA, Trans Am series that was born in 1966.