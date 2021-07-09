Cancel
Environment

FEMA approves 5 additional counties for winter disaster assistance

By Daily Leader Staff
Daily Leader
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved Mississippi’s request for additional counties to receive public assistance following February’s Winter Weather Event. Throughout the week of Feb. 11-19, 2021, Mississippi experienced multiple rounds of winter weather resulting in an estimated $25 million worth of damage to public infrastructure. With the additional counties, a total of 36 counties and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians are eligible to apply for federal public assistance.

