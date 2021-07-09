BOYS LAX: Reflecting Back on La Salle's PCL Crown, A Title Not Taken For Granted
DREXEL HILL – Toward the end of the school year, La Salle High School’s lacrosse team dominated rival St. Joseph’s Prep in the Philadelphia Catholic League championship. To many, the 10-4 victory on May 21 behind three goals apiece by junior Andrew Kelly, junior Charlie Huntley, and senior Mason Lazasz – the Explorers’ 24th PCL title in 28 years and fifth straight – was a foregone milestone and a segue to bigger and better fortunes.www.philadelphiasportsdigest.com
