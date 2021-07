Don't you hate when people in pure, loving relationships recommend putting yourself out there via dating apps? I mean, have they been on dating apps?! They're total cesspools that offer darkness instead of the love that they promise to provide. Okay, so I'm obviously long-due for a therapy session, but I know y'all get my drift. The Twitter world def gets it, and they're super open about their dating app struggles, too. Scroll down to see what they had to say about dating apps this week.