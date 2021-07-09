Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Incompetent Manager Forces Unqualified Employee To Fix Machine, Breaks It More

By MinWage
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Most of us have nightmares about having to do something and not knowing exactly how to do it, but having a boss shouting at us to make it happen. It happens in real life too, and sometimes it works out. Usually not, but sometimes. The working world drives us to absurd scenes, like this employee who wasn't being paid for being on time or these wild employee complaints that turned out to be legit.

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unqualified#Minwage Vote
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
Related
Pharmaceuticalstechstartups.com

mRNA Vaccine inventor says he’s worried about surge in covid-19 cases in countries with most vaccinated citizens. “This is worrying me quite a bit,” Dr. Malone said

Dr. Robert Malone, a pioneer and one of the five inventors of mRNA vaccines, expressed his concerns about the sudden surge in covid-19 cases in countries with the most vaccinated citizens while the 15 least vaccinated countries don‘t seem to face any problem. On Friday, Dr. Malone shared a viral...
BusinessPosted by
Daily Mail

Woman with Down syndrome is awarded $125MILLION in lawsuit against Walmart after it 'altered her work schedule' and fired her for chronic absenteeism which she says was because she 'had to eat dinner at the same time every night'

A former longtime Walmart employee with Down syndrome was awarded a $125million in a discrimination case after the retail giant changed her work schedule and eventually fired her for chronic absenteeism. Marlo Spaeth, who was with the Manitowoc, Wisconsin store for 16 years before she was fired in 2015, needs...
Sciencenaturalhealth365.com

Censored COVID News: The real risk revealed with Andrew Kaufman, MD

Another segment of the population thinks very differently about the threat of infection that COVID-19 represents. These are the people who likely go about their days and do not fear exposure to the virus. They trust their immune systems to defend against invaders, and they know that disease can only form if the conditions are right within the body.
Societyclassixphilly.com

When Karens Attack: White Woman Follows Black Man In Walmart, Accuses Him Of Stealing A Phone Found in Her Car

Black people having to deal with false accusations from our white counterparts, particularly when the fabrication comes from a female, has been going on since before the unfair passing of Emmett Till in the mid ’50s. It’s only until now that we’ve been able to put a name on them — hiya, Chad and Becky! — and none have become the biggest pain our melanated asses quite like the Karens of the world.
Family RelationshipsCheezBurger

Awkward Texts People Sent To Their Parents By Mistake

Everyone knows and can relate to the anxiety caused by sending a text to the wrong person. Whether it's to your boss, an ex-boyfriend, or sending a text about someone to that person by mistake, these slip-ups can cause a mini heart attack each time. But perhaps the worst is when you send a text to your parents containing some sort of sexually explicit message that was clearly meant for someone else. The stress that causes, is another level, and reading through these texts can give you a taste of just how bad some kids have put their foot in it.
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Ask Amy: Ex-boyfriend seeks repentance

Dear Amy: A couple of months ago, my girlfriend broke up with me. She was right to do this. I was unemployed at the time and took out my frustration on her, sometimes in psychologically cruel ways. I have no excuses for that and have since come to feel profoundly...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Distractify

Woman Tries TikTok Egg Hack, Literally Blows up in Her Face Causing Gnarly Burns

Sometimes, viral trends can result in some pretty gnarly injuries. Just ask the folks who were vaping tide pods or participating in the Skull Breaker Challenge. And while these kinds of trends are obviously bad for your health, there are others that are seemingly innocuous that can inadvertently be dangerous. Like whoever thought that a cooking hack involving eggs could cause severe injuries? Well, that's what one TikTok user learned the hard way.
TV & VideosCheezBurger

A Serving of Spicy Memes for Time-Wasting Shenanigans

Yeah, sex is cool, but have you ever scrolled through a dump of mildly funny memes while stuffing your face with all the tasty crap you resisted eating all week? Indulging in mindless entertainment, saturated fats and other supposedly shameful vices is everything 'they' tell you not to do—everything you fight against 90% of your waking life. But hear me out. What if you stopped giving a shit for a minute. I know it sounds crazy but think about it—you're much more likely to resist temptation most of the time if you allow yourself to give in some of the time. I guess it's what they call 'cheat days.' So consider putting down the Faulker you don't even want to read and picking up the delicious memes.
EconomySFGate

As Brands Begin to Invest More in Customer Experience (CX) Resources, Market Force Information Stresses The Importance Of Adding Employee Experience (EX) To The List

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (PRWEB) July 14, 2021. Leading brands continue to build CX equity through investments in services like mystery shopping, customer satisfaction surveys, and omnichannel support. With new insight into what customers value, business leaders are able to meet the needs of their existing customers while developing strategies for improvement. While these efforts support delighting customers, a vital part of the service profit chain is missing – delighting employees.
EconomyHouston Chronicle

As Brands Begin to Invest More in Customer Experience (CX) Resources, Market Force Information Stresses The Importance Of Adding Employee Experience (EX) To The List

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (PRWEB) July 14, 2021. Leading brands continue to build CX equity through investments in services like mystery shopping, customer satisfaction surveys, and omnichannel support. With new insight into what customers value, business leaders are able to meet the needs of their existing customers while developing strategies for improvement. While these efforts support delighting customers, a vital part of the service profit chain is missing – delighting employees.
EconomyTimes Union

As Brands Begin to Invest More in Customer Experience (CX) Resources, Market Force Information Stresses The Importance Of Adding Employee Experience (EX) To The List

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (PRWEB) July 14, 2021. Leading brands continue to build CX equity through investments in services like mystery shopping, customer satisfaction surveys, and omnichannel support. With new insight into what customers value, business leaders are able to meet the needs of their existing customers while developing strategies for improvement. While these efforts support delighting customers, a vital part of the service profit chain is missing – delighting employees.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Independent

Person offers stranger $1000 to be ‘needy’ mother-in-law’s date to wedding in brutal ad

One person is so desperate for a wedding date they’ve posted an personal ad for the role — except they’re not actually the one in need of a companion. Instead, they’re seeking someone to accompany their “needy” mother-in-law.“Wedding Date Wanted for Mother-in-Law,” reads the advertisement , which was posted to the Hudson Valley, New York “talent gigs” section on Craigslist. (The Hudson Valley is about an hour north of New York City — otherwise known as prime wedding territory.)“I’m looking for a wedding date for my mother-in-law from Friday evening to Saturday evening for a wedding in Hudson Valley in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy