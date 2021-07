Currently, there’s much confusion to go around as we dive into uncharted waters in the world of Electric Vehicles (EVs), hybrids, and plug-in hybrids. While the American public treads water with the barrage of new information as manufacturers move towards EVs, we must all brace and prepare ourselves for the inevitable storm of EVs to blanket the market in the coming years. In the calm before the storm, we get hybrids and plug-in hybrid vehicles taking a small page from both forthcoming EVs and current gas-powered vehicles, like the latest BMW X5 xDrive45e that I had a chance to experience this week.