Premier League

FC Porto to Accelarate Their Efforts to Sign Marko Grujic

By Daniel Izquierdo
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 9 days ago

Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic looks set to leave the club this summer, as multiple reports claim Jurgen Klopp does not have the Serbian in his plans for next season.

However, Liverpool will not sell the midfielder for a cut price, and it seems like they will stick to their 17 million pounds valuation for the player.

Unlike last season, Liverpool have been made aware of multiple sides in Europe looking to acquire his services.

FC Porto are the most likely destination for the 25-year old player.

Unfortunately, it seems like they've stalled on putting the full asking price on the table but that is expected to change in the coming days.

Wolverhampton Have Not Triggered Vitinha's Option to Buy

Wolverhampton Wanderers had midfielder Vitinha on loan from Porto and a 20 million euro option to buy was inserted.

This was an amount that the Portuguese side was expecting to get after his loan ended.

But recent claims from O Jogo have said that Wolves are not able to afford Vitinha and are adamant about paying his value, which will see him go back to Porto.

This is something that FC Porto were not expecting as they were already counting with that money ahead of the summer transfer window.

Mateus Uribe Recent Injury

Another unexpected surprise is the injury of Mateus Uribe.

Uribe is a Porto player that plays in the same position as Marko Grujic, and recently got injured during Copa America.

The Colombian was forced to withdraw from the competition prompting the Portuguese giants into looking for a midfielder to take his place as he recovers.

New claims from Record in Portugal say that all these things have caused FC Porto to accelerate their efforts to sign the Liverpool midfielder.

The report goes on to say that Porto will most likely have to pay the full amount that the Reds are asking for him.

Whatever ends up happening we should have a clear understanding on this situation in the upcoming days.

