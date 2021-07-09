Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

IMF approves $650 billion expansion to fight pandemic

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 9 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The executive board of the International Monetary Fund approved a $650 billion expansion in resources to support economically vulnerable nations as they battle the coronavirus pandemic.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Friday that the new support, the largest such expansion in the history of the 190-nation lending institution, would be a “shot in the arm for the world.”

To put the size of the funding expansion in context, the IMF approved a $250 billion boost in SDR reserves following the 2008 financial crisis.

It is a reversal of the stance taken by the Trump administration and it began in February when the Biden administration got behind the effort.

Republican members of Congress have objected to the funding, saying that the expanded IMF resources would benefit U.S. adversaries such as China, Russia and Iran. However, the assistance has been strongly supported by international relief agencies.

Eric LeCompte, executive director of the religious-affiliated development group Jubilee USA Network, said that the IMF action would allow developing countries to immediately receive more than $200 billion in support.

“Wealthy countries who receive emergency reserves they don’t need should transfer those resources to developing countries struggling through the pandemic,” LeCompte said.

More than six months after vaccines became available, reported COVID-19 deaths worldwide have fallen to about 7,800 each day, after topping out at over 18,000 a day in January. The World Health Organization recorded just under 54,000 deaths last week, the lowest weekly total since last October.

However, COVID-19 has illuminated global inequities as deaths worldwide climbed to 4 million, a milestone recorded Wednesday by Johns Hopkins University.

Vaccination drives are barely getting started in Africa and other desperately poor corners of the world because of extreme shortages of shots.

To fund the spending, the IMF will expand its Special Drawing Rights, a currency reserve that can be tapped by IMF member countries.

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
444K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristalina Georgieva
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Iran#Ap#Imf#Republican#Jubilee Usa Network#Johns Hopkins University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Health
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
Businessktwb.com

IMF approves $1.5 billion loan program for Democratic Republic of Congo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund said its executive board on Thursday approved a new three-year, $1.52 billion extended credit facility program for Democratic Republic of Congo to support the African country’s economic reforms and pandemic recovery. The IMF said in a statement that the loan approval clears the...
WorldMetro International

IMF board backs $650 billion reserves distribution, targets end-August completion

VENICE, Italy (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund said on Friday its executive board has backed a $650 billion allocation of IMF Special Drawing Rights, advancing the distribution of currency reserves to the IMF’s 190 member countries towards a targeted completion by the end of August. IMF Managing Director Kristalina...
Congress & Courts94.3 Jack FM

Nigerian lawmakers approve $2.4 billion to fight violence, fund vaccines

ABUJA (Reuters) – Nigeria’s parliament passed a 983 billion naira ($2.4 billion) supplementary budget on Wednesday to address rising insecurity in the country and fund COVID-19 vaccines. Nigeria, Africa’s biggest oil producer, is grappling with mass abductions at schools, kidnappings for ransom, conflict between herdsmen and farmers, armed robberies and...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Surging inflation could derail economic recovery from pandemic, IMF warns

Surging inflation, particularly in the United States, has emerged as a new threat to the global economy as it faces a "worsening two-track recovery" from the coronavirus pandemic, the International Monetary Fund warned on Wednesday. "There is a risk of a more sustained rise in inflation or inflation expectations, which...
Public HealthSFGate

EU nations approve a dozen pandemic recovery plans

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union nations approved the pandemic recovery plans of the bloc's four biggest economies and eight other member countries Tuesday, a move seen as a bellwether for an economic revival from the unprecedented recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The approval will allow a dozen of the...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's new threat

(CNN) — "Is it going to be OK?" President Joe Biden said this week that European leaders kept asking that question during his recent foreign trip as they struggle to overcome their fears for US democracy following the Trump years. The evidence of recent days is that things are very far from OK.
Foreign PolicyCNBC

U.S. warns companies that the Hong Kong situation is 'deteriorating'

The Biden administration issues a warning to U.S. companies about what is happening in Hong Kong. "The situation in Hong Kong is deteriorating. And the Chinese government is not keeping its commitment that it made how it would deal ... with Hong Kong," Biden said Thursday. Multiple news outlets reported that the advisory will be issued on Friday.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Can You Be Forced To Get The COVID Vaccine?

Americans remain divided in their choice to get vaccinated against COVID-19, with discussion of vaccine mandates from private companies prompting Republican State legislatures to create bills that would give unvaccinated people the same civil liberties as those pertaining to race, gender and religion. While a federal vaccine mandate has been ruled out by Biden administration chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, he has encouraged vaccine mandates be made at the local level. Law Professor at George Washington University and Fox News Contributor Jonathan Turley joins to explains what authority the federal government has when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the powers of private businesses, the legal challenges vaccine mandates could face and he analyzes the case of former President Trump in his lawsuit against the major Big Tech companies.
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

4th Stimulus Check Update: Who Else Is Eligible For More Stimulus Aid?

The 4th stimulus check doesn’t look like a possibility at this moment. However, many struggling Americans are still eligible for economic assistance! The Coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of damage in the lives of middle-class Americans and everyone is looking to come out of the misery. The 4th Stimulus...
Militaryphiladelphiaherald.com

Australia observes another Chinese ship heading towards

Canberra [Australia], July 18 (ANI): Australian Defence Forces (ADF) observed another Chinese spy ship approaching Australia's coast ahead of the US-Australian Talisman Sabre 2021 exercises. The People's Liberation Army general intelligence ship, the Haiwangxing, is said to be approaching Australia's east coast via Solomon Sea, The Daily Telegraph reported citing...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Just when you thought this government couldn’t go any lower, along comes the Nationality and Borders Bill

It was in the aftermath of the Second World War, as the full horrors of the bloodshed emerged, that countries came together to ensure that there would be international protection for those who suffered persecution.This led to the creation of the Refugee Convention in 1951. While it was signed under the postwar Labour government, led Clement Attlee, the document became one of the foundation stones upon which all postwar British governments have stood.When I wrote a biography of Attlee, I never thought any government would stand outside that fine British tradition. It is to the Conservatives’ shame that the United...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

QAnon fanatics are rebranding their 'secret war.' And it could work.

A few years into waiting for “the storm” to sweep away former President Donald Trump’s enemies, some believers in the prophetic QAnon conspiracy theory have decided to take matters into their own hands. These “digital soldiers” aren’t picking up guns or marching on the Capitol — though many actually did...

Comments / 0

Community Policy