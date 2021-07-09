Alkoomi 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon (Frankland River)

The Hardys are one of Australia's oldest wine families and Bec is their first female winemaker. In 2020, Bec took over her father Geoff's Pertaringa brand, and if this SB is anything to go by, it's in good hands. Vibrant fruit aromas typical to Adelaide hills are at the fore (think peach, pineapple, fig and lime zest), flecked with honeysuckle and grassy notes. The palate is zingy and textural, those bright aromas morphing into flavors, with all the refreshment of a lime popsicle (sans sweetness) on a sweltering summer day. A crowd-pleaser with more interest than your average Aussie SB. Christina Pickard.