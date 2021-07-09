Alkoomi 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon (Frankland River)
Alkoomi's Cab, from Western Australia's deep south, is a seriously structured wine with chiseled shoulders. It's a deep well of flavor, both emotive and varietal: blueberry, currant, dark chocolate, black olive, eucalyptus leaf, and savory, earthy herbs. In the mouth, there's a silkiness to the fruit, baked by fistfuls of earthy herbs and spices, all held firmly in place by muscular yet fine, chalky tannins. This needs protein and a decanter if drinking now but could cellar until 2030, at least. Christina Pickard.www.winemag.com
