Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Alkoomi 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon (Frankland River)

winemag.com
 12 days ago

Alkoomi's Cab, from Western Australia's deep south, is a seriously structured wine with chiseled shoulders. It's a deep well of flavor, both emotive and varietal: blueberry, currant, dark chocolate, black olive, eucalyptus leaf, and savory, earthy herbs. In the mouth, there's a silkiness to the fruit, baked by fistfuls of earthy herbs and spices, all held firmly in place by muscular yet fine, chalky tannins. This needs protein and a decanter if drinking now but could cellar until 2030, at least. Christina Pickard.

www.winemag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Decanter#Wine Enthusiast#Cabernet Sauvignon#Alcohol#Wine Bottle#Food Drink#Beverages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Drinkswinemag.com

Erste Neue 2019 Puntay Sauvignon (Alto Adige)

White spring flower, grapefruit and alpine herb aromas come to the forefront. The grapefruit aroma carries over to the tangy, savory palate along with yellow peach and pineapple before a closing on a hint of saline. Bright acidity keeps it balanced and crisp. Kerin O’Keefe. rating. 91. Price. Designation. Puntay.
Drinkswinemag.com

Nals Margreid 2019 Sauvignon (Alto Adige)

Tempting aromas of hawthorn, citrus, tropical fruit and a whiff of bread dough invite you to dive in. Boasting a great depth of flavor, the delicious palate doles out ripe peach, grapefruit and lemon drop alongside zesty acidity. Hints of fennel and saline linger on the close. Kerin O’Keefe. rating.
Drinkswinemag.com

Elena Walch 2019 Vigna Castel Ringberg Sauvignon (Alto Adige)

From one of the storied vineyard sites in Alto Adige, this radiant, elegant white offers aromas of elderflower, tropical fruit, citrus and a hint of toasted nut. On the savory, focused palate, fresh acidity accompanies juicy grapefruit, pineapple slice and white almond before a tangy, saline close. Kerin O’Keefe. rating.
Drinkswinemag.com

Longboard 2017 Syrah (Russian River Valley)

This lovely wine offers all you want in the variety: a mix of garrigue, blackberry jam, lavender and dried herb. Along the way are hits of black and white pepper—seasonings that lift the juicy, balanced and smooth palate of well-integrated oak and tannin. Virginie Boone. rating. 93. Price. Variety. Syrah.
Drinkswinemag.com

Ten Acre 2018 Ritchie Vineyard Horseshoe Block Chardonnay (Russian River Valley)

This supremely concentrated and yet lively wine expertly balances energizing acidity against wonderful ripeness and richness. Subtle almond, butter and vanilla aromas meet lime, mint and butterscotch flavors on a full body, with a mouthfilling texture and lingering finish. Best from 2024. Jim Gordon. rating. 96. Price. Designation. Ritchie Vineyard...
Drinkswinemag.com

Kumeu River 2019 Coddington Chardonnay (Kumeu)

From a low-yielding single vineyard, this white opens with smoke and flinty mineral notes weaving between concentrated yet fresh fruit. The palate is lighter than expected thanks to a line of crystalline acidity and a filigree texture. It has exceptional structure and neatly integrated oak that lets the layers of flavor shine. Drink now through 2028 at least. Christina Pickard.
Paso Robles, CAReverse Wine Snob

DAOU Sauvignon Blanc - Do It

A solid Sauvignon Blanc at a great Costco price, the DAOU Sauvignon Blanc. 81% Sauvignon Blanc and 19% Semillon from the Adelaida District in Paso Robles, Central Coast, California. The wine was aged 7 months in 50% new French oak. The wine has an SRP of $17 and is available...
Drinkswinemag.com

Tiefenbrunner 2019 Turmhof Sauvignon (Alto Adige)

Aromas suggesting hazelnut, grapefruit, chopped celery and alpine herb mingle with whiffs of chamomile. The grapefruit note carries on to the savory, elegant palate along with candied lemon drop, ripe apricot and a note of butterscotch. Tangy acidity brightens the rich flavors. Kerin O’Keefe. rating. 92. Price. Designation. Turmhof. Appellation.
Drinkswinemag.com

Cullen 2018 Diana Madeline Wilyabrup Red (Margaret River)

This vintage of Diana Madeline (a Cabernet Sauvignon-dominant Bordeaux-style blend) is a classic. While still tightly wound and set for the long haul, this vintage is a little more expressive in youth than previous ones. Cherry and brambly berry nestle amid iodine, tomato leaf, dark chocolate, graphite and savory, herbal characters. The palate is austere but harmonious, with length, depth, concentration and powerful yet fine tannins. A must for any Cab-lover's cellar. Drink 2023–2040, at least. Christina Pickard.
Oregon Statewinemag.com

Analemma 2018 Grenache (Columbia Gorge (OR))

This small producer is pushing the envelope with a portfolio of unique estate-grown wines from one of Oregon's smallest AVAs. Grenache has been planted in the Columbia Gorge for half a century, and here is a wine that finds a unique and defining flavor for this unique terroir. It's elegant and yet powerful, with transparent cranberry and cherry fruit along with interesting streaks of compost and peat moss. The biodynamic grapes keep pushing on through a long finish, adding nuances of earth and truffle and cinnamon. It was aged for 15 months in concrete egg and neutral oak. Paul Gregutt.
Drinkswinemag.com

Bec Hardy 2020 Pertaringa Scarecrow Sauvignon Blanc (Adelaide Hills)

The Hardys are one of Australia's oldest wine families and Bec is their first female winemaker. In 2020, Bec took over her father Geoff's Pertaringa brand, and if this SB is anything to go by, it's in good hands. Vibrant fruit aromas typical to Adelaide hills are at the fore (think peach, pineapple, fig and lime zest), flecked with honeysuckle and grassy notes. The palate is zingy and textural, those bright aromas morphing into flavors, with all the refreshment of a lime popsicle (sans sweetness) on a sweltering summer day. A crowd-pleaser with more interest than your average Aussie SB. Christina Pickard.
Food & Drinkswinemag.com

Fluke or Fate? How Barley Became Vital to Alcohol

All featured products are independently selected by our editorial team or contributors. Wine Enthusiast does not accept payment to conduct any product review, though we may earn a commission on purchases made through links on this site. Barley might be the mother of all grains. Some argue that it was...
Drinkswinemag.com

Cor Cellars 2019 Alder Ridge Vineyard Cabernet Franc (Horse Heaven Hills)

There's no mistaking the variety, with its notes of flower, braised green pepper, cherry and moist earth. Pure, sumptuous, mouthcoating fruit and green pepper flavors follow. It's a complete dazzler, though the pyrazines might be a bit much for some tastes. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 92. Price. Designation. Alder Ridge...
Drinkswinemag.com

AlmaTerra 2018 WindHorse Vineyard Zinfandel (Columbia Gorge (OR))

The flavors are consistent with the previous vintage but with a notch more concentration. The blackberry and black cherry fruit power is front and center, and the fruit is nicely buoyed by proportionate acidity. Tannins also are ripe but moderate, and the finish brings in touches of ground coffee, mocha, roasted earth and char. Paul Gregutt.
Drinkswinemag.com

Canvasback 2018 Ciel du Cheval Cabernet Franc (Red Mountain)

Coming from one of the state's most esteemed vineyards, the aromas are alluring, with notes of dried herbs, cedar, raspberry and cherry. The palate is all about sophistication, with fruit and barrel intertwining and the tannins combed to a fine sheen. It will have a long life ahead of it. Give it a few years in the bottle or decant. Sean P. Sullivan.
Drinkswinemag.com

Owen Roe 2018 Rosa Mystica Cabernet Franc (Yakima Valley)

Nuanced aromas of savory herb, barrel spice, dark chocolate and black cherry are followed by a well-structured palate, with the tightly wound tannins supporting soft, layered fruit flavors. It brings both a bit of tannic brawn and sophistication and is guaranteed to impress. Best after 2024. Sean P. Sullivan. rating.

Comments / 0

Community Policy