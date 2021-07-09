How Healthcare Organizations Can Become Data-Driven
Murali is the Co-Founder/CEO of Entrigna, inc., a real-time decisions software specializing in real-time IoT and Big Data custom solutions. Healthcare is an information-intensive sector, meaning data plays a crucial role in organizational and operational decisions. The sector’s information management has been traditionally centered around electronic health records (EHR) systems, and providers are still figuring out what the underlying EHR systems offer with clinical workflows, processes and capabilities.www.forbes.com
