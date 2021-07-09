Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Qualcomm & ASUS Introduce A Cutting-Edge Snapdragon 5G AMOLED Smartphone

By Tim Huber
hiconsumption.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQualcomm has long been manufacturing chipsets and components for some of the world’s most cutting-edge smartphones and mobile devices, though the San Diego-based tech outfit has now revealed its very own state-of-the-art handset with what’s been dubbed the “Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders.“. Designed in collaboration with ASUS, the SFSI is...

hiconsumption.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphones#Art#Qualcomm Asus#Sfsi#Qualcomm Adreno#Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound#Master Dynamic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Qualcomm
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Technology
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Asus
News Break
Arts
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
ANC
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Samsung just launched a $200 smartphone with 2-day battery life

Samsung just launched an entry-level Android smartphone that has some decent specs, but the highlight is definitely the massive 6,000 mAh battery. That’s going to provide users with enough juice for up to two days of usage on a single charge — and the phone has a starting price of around $200. If all that sounds too good to be true, well, it sort of is too good to be true. The brand new Samsung Galaxy M32 handset will only be available in India on Monday, and it’s unclear whether it’ll launch in other markets anytime soon. Today’s Top Deal AirPods Pro sold...
Cell PhonesFudzilla

Asus and Qualcomm team up on a fan phone

ASUS and Qualcomm have teamed up to make a smartphone that shows off Snapdragon tech. Although the phone is ostensibly for the 1.6 million members of the Snapdragon Insiders program it'll be more broadly available by August. The phone with the punchy title Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon...
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

How to Screenshot on a Samsung Galaxy Smartphone

Android phones all generally work the same, but there are plenty of small differences. Samsung Galaxy phones, in particular, have some unique quirks. If you have a Samsung device, there are multiple ways to take a screenshot. Power + Volume Down. The universal method for taking a screenshot on Android...
Cell Phonesreviewgeek.com

We Dare You To Buy Qualcomm’s Ridiculous $1,500 Android Smartphone

Given that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips are found in so many smartphones today, it makes sense that the company would think about making its own smartphone at some point. Now, the inexplicably named Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders is here and for just $1,500, it can be yours. With such a high...
Cell PhonesPhandroid

Qualcomm partners with ASUS to release an “enthusiast” smartphone

With all of the problems currently plaguing OnePlus and the OnePlus 9 series, there seems to be an opening for a new “enthusiast” smartphone. Qualcomm and ASUS have partnered together and are releasing a phone that hopes to fill that void with the “Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders”. The Qualcomm Snapdragon...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

ASUS confirms its compact ZenFone 8 smartphone is coming to India

ASUS has confirmed that its compact ZenFone 8 smartphone will be released in India, with a launch date to be announced soon. Both the ASUS ZenFone 8 and the ZenFone 8 Flip launched in Europe in the middle of May this year, and the ZF8 launched in the U.S. nearly two weeks ago. An Indian launch was never confirmed, though Dinesh Sharma of ASUS India confirmed on Twitter that it will be released in the country soon. When it launches in India, it will likely be called the ASUS 8Z due to a trademark dispute over the Zenfone brand.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Mobvoi TicWatch E3 advanced health watch has a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform

Devote time to maintaining an active lifestyle with the Mobvoi TicWatch E3 advanced health watch. This cool wearable has a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform. It combines performance with advanced health sensors. In fact, the TicWatch E3 has a heart rate sensor that monitors your heart health 24/7. You can also program this watch with your exercise goals and get a notification when you’ve reached your target heart rate. Additionally, all-day blood oxygen level monitoring shows you just how well you’re absorbing oxygen. Furthermore, integrated HIIT workouts, 20+ professional workout modes, motion tracking, and more help you stay fit. And to cool down, the TicZen feature keeps an eye on your stress levels. Moreover, additional features like contactless payments with Google Pay, access to popular apps, and smart home control make this an incredibly comprehensive gadget.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

AC Podcast 533: Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders; Samsung Leaks;

Alex Dobie joins Daniel and Ara to help make sense of the Qualcomm/ASUS partnership to create the $1,500 Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders. A big batch of Samsung leaks have also com to light, yet another Google lawsuit, and more. Listen now. Subscribe in Spotify: Audio. Subscribe in iTunes: Audio. Subscribe...
Electronicspocketnow.com

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2, monitors and more devices are on sale

We start today’s deals with a vast selection of Chromebooks on sale. You can grab a new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 for as low as $150 if you head over to Samsung.com, where you will get up to $400 off with an eligible trade-in. This laptop comes with an Intel Celeron Processor, 64GB storage, 4GB RAM, and a 13.3-inch QLED 1920×1080 display. Now, if you want to spend a bit more, you can also go for the Intel Core i3 model that gets twice the storage and RAM for $300.
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

Qualcomm Reveals First Flagship Smartphone

Qualcomm, best known for its Snapdragon processors, has announced its first smartphone—designed by Asus and carrying a $1,500 price tag. Smartphone processor manufacturer Qualcomm has revealed the "Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders" (yes, really), its first attempt at releasing its own smartphone device. The new device has been designed by ASUS, which has partnered with Qualcomm in the past on both the ASUS ZenFone and ASUS ROG Phones.
Cell Phonespetapixel.com

TCL 20 Pro 5G Smartphone Review: Middling in the Mid-Range

Since TCL only likes to play in the affordable and mid-range tiers, its phones aren’t designed to take on the best flagships. The $500 20 Pro 5G represents the best of TCL, with an emphasis on camera performance. That comes at a time when more flagship camera features are trickling down to mid-range devices, so is there enough here to make a lasting impact?
Technologywccftech.com

Qualcomm May Shift to TSMC’s 4nm Process for the Snapdragon 895 Plus

There is a possibility that Qualcomm introduces a Snapdragon 895 Plus in late 2022, which would serve as an overclocked version to the Snapdragon 895. While specification details are unknown at this stage, one tipster believes that the biggest difference would be Qualcomm switching to TSMC’s 4nm architecture to mass produce the chipset.
Cell Phonesvideomaker.com

Top 3 best/worst things about Qualcomm’s first smartphone

Qualcomm, known for its Snapdragon smartphone chips, has worked with many smartphone manufacturers to deliver high-end mobile devices for over a decade. Now, Qualcomm is ready to make its own smartphone. In partnership with ASUS, Qualcomm unveiled its first smartphone for members of the Snapdragon Insiders program — appropriately naming it “the Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders.”
Cell PhonesNeowin

Qualcomm's first self-branded smartphone is designed by Asus and costs $1,499

Google hardware enthusiasts may remember that prior to releasing its Pixel handsets, it used to collaborate with OEMs like LG and Huawei to release smartphones under the Nexus brand, designed to offer users a vanilla Android experience cultivated by Google. While Qualcomm is not quite in the same boat, it has announced its first self-branded smartphone, designed by Asus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy