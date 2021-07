A ‘before and after’ image comparing the exact same spot in the Arctic a century apart, shows staggering changes in the landscape.The images were taken in Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago between mainland Norway and the North Pole, and were taken by photographer Christian Åslund as part of a glacier comparison project undertaken with Greenpeace.Seven comparison images were composed, using archival photographs from the Norwegian Polar Institute taken in the early 1900s and contemporary photographs shot in the same places by Mr Åslund. The images recently resurfaced once again on Twitter.Mr Åslund discussed the assignment in an interview with National...