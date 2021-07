Ideally, you’d hire a person to keep an eye on the risks your counterparties are taking before one of them costs you $5.5 billion, many legal bills, a great deal of talent, maybe an antitrust prosecution and the ire of the Swiss people. Of course, no one does this, and anyway Credit Suisse was spending that money keeping an eye on its own employees rather than on the likes of Archegos Capital Management which, it admits in retrospect, was a poor allocation of resources for a lot of reasons.